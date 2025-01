The Weather Authority says another warm, breezy day is upon us, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Clouds and sun will be around, particularly for the first half of the day.

Then, we will be tracking some scattered rainfall due to a cold front sweeping south later this afternoon and evening.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for portions of Southwest Florida this morning.

Monday

Cooler weather returns as overnight lows plummet to the upper 40s and 50s.

Thanks to Sunday’s cold front, Monday’s highs will struggle to reach the low 60s.

A few showers can’t be ruled out, but the majority of Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds throughout the day.

This week

Don’t put away those sweatshirts just yet—our highs will stay in the 60s for the week ahead.

Rain chances will also stay elevated throughout the week, particularly on Tuesday, as we track another cold front that will reinforce that cooler air.

Beach and boating

Be extra careful if you’re planning on going out on the water today.

Gusty winds out of the southwest will stick around throughout the day, prompting a Small Craft Advisory to be in effect through tomorrow.

There’s also a higher risk for rip currents along our Gulf beaches today.

Gulf wave heights are reaching 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop in the bays and inland waters.

Scattered rain comes into play this afternoon.