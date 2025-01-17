SWFL teen injured in New Orleans terror attack released from hospital

WINK News
WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
The City of Punta Gorda is scrapping plans to build a new city hall.
One of the most famous comedians in the world is coming to Southwest Florida.
Members of a community are waiting for one of the most popular wholesale stores, but there is something standing in the way.
A massive alligator was seen using a walking path in front of an Ave Maria home, and it was all caught on camera.
In a historic unanimous vote, the NCAA approves of a plan to pay women’s basketball teams that compete in March Madness.
Time to check your baby food.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
According to the mom of one of the teens injured in the New Orleans Terror attack on New Year’s Day, she has been released from the hospital.
In a Facebook post, Melissa Johnson Eisele said that her daughter, Elle Eisele, has been released from the University Medical Center in New Orleans.
She thanked the hospital staff and everyone who gave well wishes to both of the teens since the terrorist attack.
The statement reads as follows:
“We are grateful to say, after 16 long days, that Elle has been released from the University Medical Center following the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. We would like to thank the amazing nurses and doctors at UMC and the first responders and officers who worked tirelessly to save our daughter. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our family, friends, McGregor Baptist, the University of Georgia, the Canterbury School and Fort Myers communities for all of their support, thoughts and prayers during this time. We would also like to thank the FBI, United Way and state government of Louisiana for their assistance. Elle is headed back to Florida to continue her recovery in a rehabilitation center while being closer to home.”