SWFL teen injured in New Orleans terror attack released from hospital

Credit: Charles Idelson

According to the mom of one of the teens injured in the New Orleans Terror attack on New Year’s Day, she has been released from the hospital.

In a Facebook post, Melissa Johnson Eisele said that her daughter, Elle Eisele, has been released from the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

She thanked the hospital staff and everyone who gave well wishes to both of the teens since the terrorist attack.

The statement reads as follows:

“We are grateful to say, after 16 long days, that Elle has been released from the University Medical Center following the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. We would like to thank the amazing nurses and doctors at UMC and the first responders and officers who worked tirelessly to save our daughter. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our family, friends, McGregor Baptist, the University of Georgia, the Canterbury School and Fort Myers communities for all of their support, thoughts and prayers during this time. We would also like to thank the FBI, United Way and state government of Louisiana for their assistance. Elle is headed back to Florida to continue her recovery in a rehabilitation center while being closer to home.”