A civil lawsuit has been filed following a terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans. It highlights significant safety failures that led to the tragic event.

Romanucci Blandini Law is representing over 20 plaintiffs, including Steele Idelson and Elle Eisele from Southwest Florida.

“How could New Orleans protect the souls that they invited to Bourbon Street to celebrate if they did not even know that they had the ability to protect them,” said a representative from Romanucci Blandini Law.

The lawsuit, consisting of complaints against five major New Orleans organizations, points to a lack of safety measures that night.

“Ultimately, they also didn’t protect to prevent a car from going on the sidewalks when they were using these mechanisms to prevent cars from entering onto the streets,” said Adam Stevens from Stevens Legal Group.

Romanucci Blandini Law has handled some of the biggest civil cases in recent years, providing hope for the local victims seeking justice.

“They had to go through a horrific experience,” said Stevens. “They also have a claim for negligent infliction of emotional distress… based upon the failure to protect.”

The lawsuit aims to hold those responsible accountable and prevent future tragedies.

