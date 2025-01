Two graduates of The Canterbury School in South Fort Myers were struck by a truck during a terrorist attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people.

It didn’t take long to find the outpouring of love and well wishes from both of their friends on social media, with both girls being called strong people who will get through this. That sentiment was also held by their soccer coach of 5 years.

The community is also taking words into action, placing a sign on the fence at the Canterbury School.

Steele Idelson and Elle Eisele had big plans for New Year’s. They headed to New Orleans for New Year’s Eve and a special game, the college football Sugar Bowl.

Those plans changed after a terrorist drove a vehicle down the pedestrian-populated Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring dozens.

The driver, Shamsud-Din Jabbar was a Texas-born U.S. citizen and Army veteran.

Investigators said ISIS inspired the violent attack.

Idelson and Eisele were both hit by the truck and taken to University Medical Center. The hospital said they are both in stable condition and are going to be ok.

“You don’t expect anyone that you know to be in a that kind of story that’s, you know, nationwide, and such a travesty,” Paolo Acosta, the girls soccer coach of five years said. Elle and Steele celebrating their regional championship in 2021. They are the 2nd and 3rd farthest from the right, Steele has her arm on Elle’s back.

He said they have overcome hardships and adversity in soccer as they both lost their senior year season to ACL injuries, so he has no doubt they will recover from this.

“I’ve seen them play against some of the best players in the area and in the state, you know, we made it to the state final with the two of them. So they know how to deal with challenges in front of them,” Acosta said.

He went on to say, “All I can do is encourage them to keep that same mindset that brought them to the successful colleges that they’re at, that got them through Canterbury, that got them such recognition on the field, and to just take the situation, process it, digest it and see what’s the next step going forward.”

Even though both 19-year-olds graduated from the Canterbury School in South Fort Myers in June 2023, they left a lasting impact on Acosta.

With Eisele, he said, “Elle was the life of the party. She was the one with the speaker in the back of the bus and made sure the whole group was trying to get hype and just trying to get the vibes and everyone amped ready to go.”

Eisele is now a student at the University of Georgia. The president of the university released a statement that reads in part:

“At this point, we have learned that a University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment. I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community. I would like to express my gratitude to all the first responders who moved so quickly to help those affected by this senseless act of violence, as well as to the medical personnel who are caring for the injured,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead wrote.

Idelson headed across the country to San Diego State University.

“When it came to like crunch time or being competitive, she was all in. But definitely when it came time that she felt like she could be kind of like silly, she would take advantage of it,” Acosta said about Idelson.

WINK News has reached out to San Diego State University, who has not made any statement public regarding the attack.

Acosta said a moment of silence at soccer practice Thursday was held for the girls.

“If I’m speaking directly to Elle and Steele, that I, I love you guys very much, and I’ll be checking in and making sure that you guys are taking the necessary steps forward. And always, Coach Paolo is always here thinking about you and hoping for the best. The picture captures after winning the state semi final. #14 is Steele, and #7 is Elle.

The Canterbury School released a statement Wednesday on behalf of both families that reads: “The Eisele and Idelson families are deeply grateful for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and offers of support for our daughters following the tragic attack in New Orleans. We are especially thankful for the exceptional care and compassion they are receiving at University Medical Center. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders, whose swift actions may have saved our daughters’ lives. To everyone who has reached out with love and support, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”