Collier neighbors anticipating second Costco location

WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
The City of Punta Gorda is scrapping plans to build a new city hall.
According to the mom of one of the teens injured in the New Orleans Terror attack on New Year’s Day, she has been released from the hospital.
One of the most famous comedians in the world is coming to Southwest Florida.
Members of a community are waiting for one of the most popular wholesale stores, but there is something standing in the way.
A massive alligator was seen using a walking path in front of an Ave Maria home, and it was all caught on camera.
In a historic unanimous vote, the NCAA approves of a plan to pay women’s basketball teams that compete in March Madness.
Time to check your baby food.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
A new Costco is set to come to Collier County near Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake; however, it’s taking long to become a done deal.
This will be the second Costco coming to Collier County. The other is in North Naples.
The goal is to turn the lot on Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard into a 158,000-square-foot building with a fueling station and parking lot.
We asked Tim Aten, the senior editor at the Naples Press, why there is a holdup.
“Well, Costco hasn’t formally even applied yet. They still have to overcome a waiver because of the gasoline pumps,” Aten said.
Collier County rules require gas stations to be separated by 500 feet, but Costco’s new proposed fueling station would be only 132 feet away from the 7-Eleven.
Not far enough.
“The hearing examiner will decide whether they can get a waiver for this rule, the 500-foot rule,” Aten said.
And if they do, Aten notes that it could be a major relief for the crowded Costco on Naples Boulevard.
“Costco recognizes that they need another store,” Aten said.
We asked people who live nearby if they had any concerns.
“I did at first, and then I thought, I’m old. I don’t have to go down to that other one that’s so crowded,” a South Naples resident said.
However, some residents are concerned with the new Costco, as they believe it will bring more traffic to an already congested area.
“It’s enough congestion already. I’d love to have it here, but it’s too much congestion already,” a resident said.
One person welcomes the competition.
“It makes a big difference: Costco’s gas prices. Huge. So that’s going to hurt those two corner businesses,” the resident said.
We will just have to wait and see.
Costco hopes to complete construction and open sometime next year.