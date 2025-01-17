Collier neighbors anticipating second Costco location

Members of a community are waiting for one of the most popular wholesale stores, but there is something standing in the way.

A new Costco is set to come to Collier County near Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake; however, it’s taking long to become a done deal.

This will be the second Costco coming to Collier County. The other is in North Naples.

The goal is to turn the lot on Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard into a 158,000-square-foot building with a fueling station and parking lot.

We asked Tim Aten, the senior editor at the Naples Press, why there is a holdup.

“Well, Costco hasn’t formally even applied yet. They still have to overcome a waiver because of the gasoline pumps,” Aten said.

Collier County rules require gas stations to be separated by 500 feet, but Costco’s new proposed fueling station would be only 132 feet away from the 7-Eleven.

Not far enough.

“The hearing examiner will decide whether they can get a waiver for this rule, the 500-foot rule,” Aten said.

And if they do, Aten notes that it could be a major relief for the crowded Costco on Naples Boulevard.

“Costco recognizes that they need another store,” Aten said.

We asked people who live nearby if they had any concerns.

“I did at first, and then I thought, I’m old. I don’t have to go down to that other one that’s so crowded,” a South Naples resident said.

However, some residents are concerned with the new Costco, as they believe it will bring more traffic to an already congested area.

“It’s enough congestion already. I’d love to have it here, but it’s too much congestion already,” a resident said.

One person welcomes the competition.

“It makes a big difference: Costco’s gas prices. Huge. So that’s going to hurt those two corner businesses,” the resident said.

We will just have to wait and see.

Costco hopes to complete construction and open sometime next year.