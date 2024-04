America’s first nationally designated preserve is in Southwest Florida’s backyard, and it is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Some of our elected officials are fighting the Biden Administration’s hopeful efforts of turning the Big Cypress National Preserve into a designated “Wilderness Area.”

While being classified as a wilderness area sounds appealing, some say it doesn’t work for Florida.

A “wilderness designation” would mean limited access to these landscapes. It would restrict our native tribes’ presence in the preserve, limit our ability to manage invasive species and change how we all can go in and appreciate the land.

The Big Cypress National Preserve is larger than the state of Rhode Island and is rich in biodiversity and culture.

“It’s the same now as it was back then … this is our holy land,” said Curtis Osceola, the chief of staff to chairman Talbert Cypress for the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians in Florida.

Osceola’s ancestors, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, along with the Seminole Tribe, have been in the Big Cypress and greater Everglades for time immemorial.

“Our ancestors are buried there. Our resources are there, our very identity, and our ceremonies, our annual green corn dance ceremonies are held in the Big Cypress,” said Osceola.

In 1976, the tribe went to Tallahassee to fight alongside legislators, Gladesmen and conservationists to stop an airport from being built in the middle of the preserve. Fifty years later, they’re coming together against the proposed wilderness area designation.

That designation, according to legislation, would protect Big Cypress.

“It’s a view that land just simply cannot be touched at all, but that ignores what’s already occurred before,” said Congressman Byron Donalds.

But Donalds says it would restrict the tribes and limit the ability to manage the landscape.

“Lands have been touched, lands have been managed and now you have to continue to do that work; you don’t just get to just turn a light switch off and walk away,” said Donalds.

Mike Elfenbein plays a role in that management. He hunts invasive pythons in the preserve.

“And that’s just the species we know about today. That’s not the species we don’t know about that are still coming here,” said Elfenbein, the executive director of Cypress chapter of Issac Walton League of America. 198-pound invasive Burmese python caught in Big Cypress National Preserve. CREDIT: WINK News

“When we talk about having access, it’s not just for the tribes, but also for Floridians because it is such a unique place,” said Osceola.

Whether you are for or against it, Donalds said to reach out to your congressional representative and make your voice heard.

A decision from the Biden Administration is expected by November.