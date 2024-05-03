Jake’s story: What needs to change to protect other young people?

WINK News
November 8, 2021, Jake Pfeiffer took his own life. His mom shared Jake's story with WINK News in the hopes of saving another life.
A heartbroken mother who lost her son to suicide doesn’t want other families to go through her same loss. This is Jake’s story.
“I sat next to him. I saw all life leave him,” said an emotional Denise Pfeiffer. “No parent wants to be in this club.”
November 8, 2021, Jake Pfeiffer took his own life. His mom bravely spoke with WINK News Anchor Lindsey Sablan in the hopes of saving another life.
“Our family was a normal, middle class family,” added Pfeiffer.
When Denise reflects on the early years, she said there were no warning signs.
“Jake did everything. He was fearless,” she recalled. “Nothing was impossible for him.”
But when Jake got into high school, she said he started to feel anxious to the point it was all-consuming. Denise got him into the pediatrician and tried to book an appointment with a therapist.That’s where the trouble started.
She identified barriers she wanted fixed for other children. First and foremost – preventative care. It’s hard to find a pediatric therapist.
“The wait was four to six months,” she said.
And that was in 2018. Sablan asked Alyssa Bostwick with Golisano Children’s Hospital and Kids’ Minds Matter if it’s improved.
“If a parent calls our Golisano LPG Psychology practice today, you’re looking at probably about a year wait,” explained Bostwick.“A year wait?” asked Sablan.“We have over 500 kids on our waiting list,” answered Bostwick
That reflects the need in Southwest Florida. Golisano is trying to address it. In 2017, the children’s hospital had one psychiatrist. Now, there are more than 40.
Another issue – when Jake was Baker Acted after being deemed a danger to himself, Denise said the in-patient facility didn’t communicate with her or his outside doctors who knew him best.But should they?
Via Kids’ Minds Matter
“Yes,” Bostwick answered. “Does that always happen? No. And what I can say does for sure happen is when we are transferring a patient that has been placed under the Baker Act here and we’re transferring to a facility, that one-on-one conversation with that receiving facility absolutely happens.”
Bostwick recommended if you hit roadblocks, pick up the phone and don’t give up.
“I am at peace, knowing Jake is not hurting anymore. But, I’m not at peace. And, I don’t think I ever will be with the road that he had to travel to get peace and find peace. So, his purpose lives on. Even though he’s not here, his purpose definitely lives on.”
Jake also turned 18 in the course of his care. As an adult, his mother was not permitted to be a part of medical discussions or decisions. That’s federal law. But, you can have your child sign a health care proxy form allowing you to be part of those conversations.
If you have ideas for change, reach out to Kids’ Minds Matter. A lot of the legislation passed in the Live Healthy Act is because of your advocacy. It included requiring a more comprehensive plan when a person’s released from a Baker Act and incentives to recruit more healthcare professionals.