Here are some resources to help you navigate the mental health system when it comes to help for children.

Park Royal does not have in-patient options for youth; however, the facility’s launched a new intensive outpatient program for 14 to 17-year-olds. It typically last several weeks or months, and offers three to five days a week sessions that last several hours. This allows teens to maintain a normal schedule while getting the treatment they need.

We are currently accepting new patients, no referral is needed. We work with most insurances and you are welcome to call our Park Royal Hospital 24/7 Assessment Center at 239-433-8200 to schedule a free assessment for any youth or adult seeking help or treatment guidance.

Intensive outpatient program (IOP) for adolescents ages 14-17 who need treatment for mental health concerns. Our adolescent IOP provides exceptional behavioral health treatment services in a safe and caring environment, and we offer a variety of group therapies to help each young person achieve stability, growth, and well-being. Participants can engage in both on-site and virtual programming depending on their backgrounds and specific needs.

SalusCare Q&A with Jessica Plazewski, V.P. and COO

Q: How many years have you taken children who are Baker Acted?

A: The organization has maintained a crisis stabilization unit for Children since roughly the 1990’s.

Q: Can you tell me the number of children SalusCare treated under a Baker Act in 2023, 2022, 2021?

A: The data from these years are going to be skewed due to Hurricane Ian and COVID. Here is a link to data you can review on USF’s website that I believe will be helpful: https://www.usf.edu/cbcs/baker-act/baker-documents/reports.aspx

Q: Have you increased the beds in the crisis stabilization unit? If so, can you provide some perspective on how many there were to now?

A: Yes, we have increased our capacity throughout the years. We are currently at 16 beds.

Q: If a child is Baker Acted, is it typical the doctors at SalusCare will communicate with an outside psychiatrist/therapist if the child was already under someone else’s care?

A: Yes, we try to find out information from collaterals that may assist with the patient’s treatment.

Q: Anything in general, SalusCare has worked on to improve the process of Baker Acts, specifically in regards to those under the age of 18?

A: We work closely with Florida Behavioral Health Association to review and make recommendations to legislation that binds SalusCare and other Baker Act Receiving Facilities to regulations for the care of those under a Baker Act. As a Baker Act Receiving Facility, we are bound to very specific regulations that govern what we can and can’t do. Often times, what we can and can’t do conflicts with what a family, loved one, or community member thinks should happen. Therefore, we often spend time providing education on what we can and can’t do.

An anonymous, nonjudgmental space for youth | Teen Line Teens can access personal peer- to-peer support from highly trained teens supervised by adult mental health professionals.

The Teen Line can be reached at 800-852-8336 or TEXT TEEN to 839863 (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.)