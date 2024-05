An already jam-packed, headache-inducing area for traffic is expected to get worse on Monday.

The changes have to do with the diverging diamond project on Colonial Boulevard and Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers.

The southbound lanes to get into the busy Walmart plaza are closed.

Also, the northbound exit lanes onto Colonial Boulevard are closed until construction is finished.

The west entrance to the Walmart Supercenter from Colonial Boulevard, the entrance next to Murphy USA, and the southbound lanes to enter the plaza will be closed.

While crews work, drivers will be redirected to the northbound lanes to enter the plaza, and the east entrance next to Chick-fil-A will still be open.

The area has substantially grown in the past few years, which has created a massive headache for drivers.

While residents are dealing with construction, closures and traffic, the Florida Department of Transportation says that the diverging diamond project will help alleviate the traffic by constructing a roundabout.

Drivers will cross over the opposite side of the road.

While it may seem a bit confusing, it’s simply shifting cross-road traffic to the left side of the roadway and then back after the interchange.

The goal is for it to allow for smoother and faster traffic.