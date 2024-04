The streets of downtown Fort Myers are coming alive for a one-night-only concert during the music walk festivities.

The music walk showcases musicians of all talent levels and a variety of styles.

But that means more cars, congestion and road closures on top of the ongoing ones people are navigating around.

People taking part in the event are saying go and enjoy yourself, but you better also plan ahead to miss the traffic.

With lane closures on the US-41 Caloosahatchee Bridge and even road closures because of the event, you may want to add some more time to get to the event.

Expect traffic in the downtown area, because not only is it music walk in downtown, over a dozen restaurants, bars, arts and shops are showcasing live music by local and regional artists.

It’s the first time locals are seeing how traffic during an event impacts lane closures on the US-41 Caloosahatchee Bridge.

“Plan accordingly,” said Heather Kennedy, a woman in downtown Fort Myers.

On any regular day since lane closures along the bridge have begun, drivers may move a little slower or see delays. However, during rush hour on Friday, along with a downtown Fort Myers event, some are saying to find different options to get to your destination.

“It’s a great reason to park and walk. There’s a lot of people down here who probably are gonna get drunk. And it’s a great way to drink some water and sober up and walk to your car. Or get over and walk there,” said Gari Hopkins, a man visiting downtown Fort Myers.

The music walk ends at 10 p.m. on Friday, and if you want to attend in the future, it’s the third Friday of every month.