2 arrested for firing gun at birthday party in Pine Manor

A party ended with two people behind bars.

Body cam footage shows Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arriving at a home in Pine Manor on Sago Avenue last Saturday.

They got a call about shots fired, and when they arrived, they heard more gunshots.

Deputies said a birthday party was going on.

Bayron Hernandez and Ramon Orellana were both arrested after a handgun was found on the scene.

