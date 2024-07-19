WINK News

1 dead, 1 arrested for DUI following crash on Pine Island Road

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested one person for DUI after a fatal crash occurred on Pine Island Road.

The crash was reported to police early Friday at the intersection of Pine Island Road from Andalusia Boulevard to Cultural Park Boulevard, temporarily closing the east and westbound lanes.

Traffic has resumed on the westbound lanes; however, eastbound lanes are still blocked while crews work the scene.

According to the CCPD, the three-vehicle crash was caused by a driver experiencing a medical episode. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment; however, the condition is unknown.

Another person involved in the crash was not at fault but was arrested for DUI.

One fatality has been reported; however, the identity of the victim or the other people involved in the crash has not been released.

Early reports of the scene show a black vehicle with heavy frontal damage parked on the road’s median.

