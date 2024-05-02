FSW softball swinging for success in the postseason

WINK News
Concern is flowing through Cape Coral as neighbors are seeing their canal levels low and their wells run dry.
You may not know her name now, but you might want remember it because 16-year-old Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett is already competing with professionals.
The brand Statement Peace, once started inside founder Jessica Lee’s home, is now in 2,700 stores across the country
A party ended with two people behind bars.
Police are conducting a shooting investigation that involves a traffic crash near Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
New FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis talks about the department’s future amid the age of NIL and the transfer portal.
You probably thought you broke up with it after high school, but acne is rearing it’s ugly blackheads in adult women.
The report says a 13-year-old student ran up and smacked a teacher in the head because multiple classmates offered him money to do so.
The developer of Fiddler’s Creek wants to build hundreds of luxury apartments on a slice of a 600 acre-plus property known as section 29.
Flying several hours to come to a FEMA code compliance hearing in Cape Coral is the reality for John Gasparini from Maryland.
There are currently more than 250 medications on the nation’s drug shortage list, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The organization says 2023 marked the worst year for shortages in about a decade.
Here are some resources to help you navigate the mental health system when it comes to help for children. Park Royal Park Royal does not have in-patient options for youth; however, the facility’s launched a new intensive outpatient program for 14 to 17-year-olds. It typically last several weeks or months, and offers three to five […]
Wildlife officials released a bobcat back into the wild after recovering from a broken leg at Naples Zoo for eight weeks.
Three members of Southwest Florida’s state Legislature delegation hosted a public forum May 1 at Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, established by the state in 2015.
Florida SouthWestern is one of the strongest junior college softball programs in the country.
The Bucs have won three consecutive national championships and most recently an eighth straight conference title, but an impressive resume in the past doesn’t guarantee wins for the next squad.
Freshman infielder Nicole Edmiaston told me the early season loss to Chipola helped get this year’s team on track.
“We have to change something,” Edmiaston said. “It’s not going to be anything like last year. We just had to kind of learn that this is our team and we have to take that and win our way, not try to win the other ways that they’ve won in the past.”
The changes they made worked and they went 52-6 in the regular season. Now their focus shifts to states which means the newbies are looking to the experienced sophomores for advice.
“They’re here to support you, because all 18 of us contribute to the team and they really let you know that you have a role and that you’re as big of a part of this team as everyone else,” Edmiaston said.
Sophomore pitcher Esmee Ames shared one of her best pieces of advice with me.
“Celebrate the little things, the tiny little hits, the walks, the hit by pitches, because those are the kind of things that are gonna win us games in the end,” Ames said.
Hopefully those things win the Bucs enough games at states and nationals.
Head Coach Robert Iamurri is confident they can thanks to the whole team having each other’s back.
“Once you get through the first game then I think our experience will keep us calm,” Iamurri said.
The Bucs journey to a state title begins Wednesday in Clearwater when FCSAA State Tournament play begins.