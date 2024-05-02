FSW softball swinging for success in the postseason

Florida SouthWestern is one of the strongest junior college softball programs in the country.

The Bucs have won three consecutive national championships and most recently an eighth straight conference title, but an impressive resume in the past doesn’t guarantee wins for the next squad.

Freshman infielder Nicole Edmiaston told me the early season loss to Chipola helped get this year’s team on track.

“We have to change something,” Edmiaston said. “It’s not going to be anything like last year. We just had to kind of learn that this is our team and we have to take that and win our way, not try to win the other ways that they’ve won in the past.”

The changes they made worked and they went 52-6 in the regular season. Now their focus shifts to states which means the newbies are looking to the experienced sophomores for advice.

“They’re here to support you, because all 18 of us contribute to the team and they really let you know that you have a role and that you’re as big of a part of this team as everyone else,” Edmiaston said.

Sophomore pitcher Esmee Ames shared one of her best pieces of advice with me.

“Celebrate the little things, the tiny little hits, the walks, the hit by pitches, because those are the kind of things that are gonna win us games in the end,” Ames said.

Hopefully those things win the Bucs enough games at states and nationals.

Head Coach Robert Iamurri is confident they can thanks to the whole team having each other’s back.

“Once you get through the first game then I think our experience will keep us calm,” Iamurri said.

The Bucs journey to a state title begins Wednesday in Clearwater when FCSAA State Tournament play begins.