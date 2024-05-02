Shooting investigation on busy Fort Myers street

WINK News
Concern is flowing through Cape Coral as neighbors are seeing their canal levels low and their wells run dry.
Now their focus shifts to states which means the newbies are looking to the experienced sophomores for advice.
You may not know her name now, but you might want remember it because 16-year-old Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett is already competing with professionals.
The brand Statement Peace, once started inside founder Jessica Lee’s home, is now in 2,700 stores across the country
A party ended with two people behind bars.
Police are conducting a shooting investigation that involves a traffic crash near Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
New FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis talks about the department’s future amid the age of NIL and the transfer portal.
You probably thought you broke up with it after high school, but acne is rearing it’s ugly blackheads in adult women.
The report says a 13-year-old student ran up and smacked a teacher in the head because multiple classmates offered him money to do so.
The developer of Fiddler’s Creek wants to build hundreds of luxury apartments on a slice of a 600 acre-plus property known as section 29.
Flying several hours to come to a FEMA code compliance hearing in Cape Coral is the reality for John Gasparini from Maryland.
There are currently more than 250 medications on the nation’s drug shortage list, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The organization says 2023 marked the worst year for shortages in about a decade.
Here are some resources to help you navigate the mental health system when it comes to help for children. Park Royal Park Royal does not have in-patient options for youth; however, the facility’s launched a new intensive outpatient program for 14 to 17-year-olds. It typically last several weeks or months, and offers three to five […]
Wildlife officials released a bobcat back into the wild after recovering from a broken leg at Naples Zoo for eight weeks.
Three members of Southwest Florida’s state Legislature delegation hosted a public forum May 1 at Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, established by the state in 2015.
The shooting happened Thursday, around 5 p.m.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Eastbound traffic is getting diverted at Rockfill Road.
Anyone with information, call FMPD at 239-321-7700.
You can also submit a tip via Crime Stoppers by clicking here.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.