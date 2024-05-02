WINK News

Watch Now

Shooting investigation on busy Fort Myers street

Published: Updated:
shooting
Police investigating shooting. CREDIT: WINK News

Police are conducting a shooting investigation that involves a traffic crash near Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The shooting happened Thursday, around 5 p.m.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eastbound traffic is getting diverted at Rockfill Road.

Anyone with information, call FMPD at 239-321-7700.

You can also submit a tip via Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.