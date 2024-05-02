More middle-aged women being treated for acne

WINK News
Concern is flowing through Cape Coral as neighbors are seeing their canal levels low and their wells run dry.
Now their focus shifts to states which means the newbies are looking to the experienced sophomores for advice.
You may not know her name now, but you might want remember it because 16-year-old Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett is already competing with professionals.
The brand Statement Peace, once started inside founder Jessica Lee’s home, is now in 2,700 stores across the country
A party ended with two people behind bars.
Police are conducting a shooting investigation that involves a traffic crash near Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
New FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis talks about the department’s future amid the age of NIL and the transfer portal.
The report says a 13-year-old student ran up and smacked a teacher in the head because multiple classmates offered him money to do so.
The developer of Fiddler’s Creek wants to build hundreds of luxury apartments on a slice of a 600 acre-plus property known as section 29.
Flying several hours to come to a FEMA code compliance hearing in Cape Coral is the reality for John Gasparini from Maryland.
There are currently more than 250 medications on the nation’s drug shortage list, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The organization says 2023 marked the worst year for shortages in about a decade.
Here are some resources to help you navigate the mental health system when it comes to help for children. Park Royal Park Royal does not have in-patient options for youth; however, the facility’s launched a new intensive outpatient program for 14 to 17-year-olds. It typically last several weeks or months, and offers three to five […]
Wildlife officials released a bobcat back into the wild after recovering from a broken leg at Naples Zoo for eight weeks.
Three members of Southwest Florida’s state Legislature delegation hosted a public forum May 1 at Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, established by the state in 2015.
You probably thought you broke up with it after high school, but acne is rearing its ugly blackheads in adult women.
Much to the dismay of women everywhere, studies are showing an increase in acne among middle-aged females. The American Academy of Dermatology reports about 15% of all women are battling the bumps. Up to 40% in perimenopausal women.
Despite it being very common, acne is still thought of as a teenage affliction. But Fort Myers dermatologist Ashley Pezzi sees otherwise.
“I see women of all ages, with acne, not just in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and they said, ‘I didn’t have acne when I was younger,'” Dr. Pezzi said. It is a common complaint at her Precision Healthcare Specialist practice. “Either it’s coming back, or it’s new. So definitely.”
A lot of factors are in play, including diet and heredity. You can mostly thank your hormones.
“A lot of it has to do with androgens, and hormones. And, of course, that really starts around puberty but doesn’t necessarily end after the fact,” said Dr. Pezzi.
It turns out this isn’t your teenager’s breakout, either. Teenagers, starting at puberty, produce higher levels of oil. Decreasing estrogen can also lead to more oil production. But there are subtle differences between the two.
“In general, we think about teenagers with that T zone. That’s not always necessarily what it looks like,” Dr. Pezzi explained. “But for women, I do find that they tend to have more acne and the jawline and under the chin. And there does tend to be a more hormonal component.”
Clearing the problem has come a long way. Topical meds, along with antibiotics and light therapies, are used to manage acne. Far different from the ‘old-school’ approach of stripping the skin.
“When you’re washing your face, you don’t need to just scrub, scrub, scrub, apply alcohol to dry things out. You’re going to cause more irritation and trigger more inflammation, which in turn can worsen the acne.”
Today, more women are seeking acne treatment, hoping to finally put their blemishes behind them.