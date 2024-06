If you thought you were hot these past few days, try putting yourself in the body of a menopausal-age woman. Studies found that people over 50 feel the heat more intensely, and the change of life can make it more debilitating.

“About 80% of women or so will experience hot flashes. And for some of them, for some women, that can be debilitating,” explained Dr. Cherrie Morris.

Morris is the Chief Physician and VP of Operations, as well as a practicing pb-gyn with Lee Health. She said hot flashes are the biggest complaint that bring women to her door. The sudden flaming makes women feel like they’re cooking from the inside.

“What happens is there’s like a vasodilation of your peripheral blood vessels. And so it’s like releasing heat. In usually in the trunk, the face, the neck, load those areas, and it releases heat all at one time,” Dr. Morris said.

It comes down to hormones as women near the end of their reproductive years. It’s believed the drop in estrogen and progesterone impacts the brain’s temperature center, essentially turning on the heat.

It helps to be aware and minimize the following triggers that may launch hot flashes.

Red wine- a known vasodilator

Spicy foods- contain heat-producing compound called capsaicin

Exercise- elevates body temperature

Temperature- heat is amplified in people over fifty who have a narrower range of comfort and lessened ability to moderate. Medications may also amplify heat response.

These actions are advisable to mitigate the heat.

Hydration

Breathable clothing

Avoid being outdoors in peak heat between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Beating the heat may be an uphill battle, but it pays to keep a cool head.