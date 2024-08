Get ready for a hot and humid Saturday with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the triple digits!

“Sun and clouds sticking with us into the afternoon and then we have that chance of seeing those scattered showers and storms,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Heat advisory

Onshore winds will help to usher in more moisture, resulting in higher heat index values. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Collier County into the afternoon.

Those onshore winds will also help to fuel some showers and storms, though coverage will be limited today and mainly across our inland communities.

On Sunday, the setup for showers and storms will lead closer along the coastline. Yet again though, the main story will be the heat and humidity into the afternoon.

Boating

For the boaters, it is a much better boating weekend than we saw last weekend. Winds are out of the southwest around 5 to 10 knots with a light chop in our bays.

The tropics

As far as the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave that has a high 80% chance of developing in the next week.

Most all of the models keep this out to sea, but we will continue to watch it as it develops. The next name on the storm name is Ernesto.

Looking ahead to the start of the first week of school, highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a chance for scattered storms into the afternoon.