Isolated storms are expected Monday with temps in the lower to mid-90s.

Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We stay dry through lunchtime today with isolated showers and storms developing later on. We’ll see those developing around 4 p.m.”

Monday

Our dry and pleasant conditions continue for the majority of your Monday. Isolated rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and continue along the coast through the evening.

Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid-90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 99 – 104°.

Tuesday

Pleasant conditions continue for Tuesday morning with some rain and storms for the afternoon. Isolated rain and storms will develop along the coast for your Tuesday afternoon and evening plans. Highs will be above normal and in the lower to mid-90s.

Wednesday

The Weather Authority will be tracking a strengthening hurricane heading into the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

While Wednesday morning looks to be drier, deep tropical moisture will bring scattered rain and storms into the area for the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain bands from the strengthening tropical system will be moving into the area as early as Wednesday evening with the most impactful weather heading our way for Thursday and Friday.

The Weather Authority is watching 2 areas for potential tropical development over the next 7 days. While both areas are given a high chance for development over the next 7 days, Invest 97L in the Western Caribbean has The Weather Authority Team’s focus.

Western Caribbean Sea and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico: A broad area of low pressure is looking more likely to form over the next few days in the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Thereafter, development is likely as it moves into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the week.

The Weather Authority is watching this system closely as it looks to rapidly strengthen before directly impacting the Panhandle of Florida Thursday evening.

While Southwest Florida won’t be directly impacted by the center of the storm, we’ll see impactful and stormy weather for Thursday and Friday.

These impacts include rain bands with heavy rain moving through, windy conditions with gusts up to 50 mph along the coast, a threat for Tornadoes Thursday, and storm surge along the coast arriving on Thursday and continuing through Friday.

We have the latest on this strengthening system on TV on WINK News.