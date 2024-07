A typical Southwest Florida summer day is in store, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s.

“We can expect a few coastal storms this afternoon and more inland focused scattered storms in the evening,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

We are also seeing a good amount of tropical moisture overhead which will make it feel a little more humid and sticky outside. When factoring in that humidity, ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits.

Beach and boating

If you are headed to the beach, watch the sky for a few coastal showers and storms in the afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated, as the heat index will reach up to 105 degrees Sunday afternoon.

“A nice boating day is on tap, though we can expect a few showers and storms to develop this afternoon along the sea breeze,” said Kreidler.

Water conditions look nice, with only a light chop and winds out of the southeast shifting to the southwest around 5 to 10 knots.

Looking ahead

A similar pattern sticks around for the start of the work week, with a chance for scattered storms and temperatures in the low 90s.

Scattered storms are expected to develop earlier in the day on Monday due to the influx of moisture overhead.

The Tropics

We are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the central Atlantic that has a medium—40% chance of developing over the next week.

Some models have this becoming a tropical depression by midweek, while others have backed off on its chances of development. For now, it is just something to monitor in the days ahead.