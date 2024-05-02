Lee County student ran up and hit teacher in head, report shows

A teacher was hit by a student and had to be taken to the hospital from school, all according to a sheriff’s office report.

The report says a 13-year-old student ran up and smacked a teacher in the head because multiple classmates offered him money to do so. The incident occurred outside Varsity Lakes Middle School, while students were walking back inside from a fire drill.

According to sheriff’s office documents, the 71-year-old teacher’s head rocked forward due to the impact. She described it as a “very forceful hit,” said she was in pain, and had blurry vision.

A family member drove the teacher to the hospital. The student was subsequently arrested and charged with battery.

SESIR – school environmental safety incident reporting – tracks the most violent and disruptive incidents in Florida schools.

Varsity Lakes Middle School has seen an increase in SESIR incidents over the last three years and the Lehigh area has seen a spike as a whole.

WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer reached out to a number listed for the teacher who was attacked but did not hear back.

The district is not legally allowed to share student discipline outcomes, but a spokesperson said the student involved will be subjected to the student code of conduct. Battery is viewed as a level 1 behavior, which can lead to expulsion.