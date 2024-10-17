School District of Lee County announces Milton make-up days

WINK News
A family is seeking answers after a Fort Myers man was found shot multiple times outside his apartment on Oct. 6. The shooting occurred at the Sunterra Apartments along Evans Ave.
Hurricane Milton slammed Charlotte County, much like Hurricane Ian did with Fort Myers Beach.
The School District of Lee County has announced their make-up dates due to days missed from Hurricane Milton.
The refreshing smell of the sea at Laishley Park Marina has been replaced by the thick stench of fuel.
After six years of rocking Southwest Florida, local band Roxx Revolt is setting its’ sights on the nation’s musical mecca: Nashville, Tenn.
Before Hurricane Milton even made landfall, a violent tornado ripped through the community of Matlacha.
A 16-year-old girl is dead, the apparent victim of alleged gang activity in Hendry County she was not involved in.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with its annual “Cops & Goblins” Halloween event in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s golf program is having its best season so far.
After teaming up for 3 TDs in the win over Lely, Immokalee QB Chris Germinal and WR Gilbert Charles are the WINK News Players of the Week.
All eyes are on an area in the gulf for a suspected red tide bloom.
A Punta Gorda homeowner said he saw damage from Hurricane Milton to his home and his boat.
We’re tracking a spike of cases in vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria, after hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Beach Bar, destroyed Sept. 28, 2022, by Hurricane Ian, broke ground Oct. 17 off I Street on Fort Myers Beach, just south of Lani Kai Island Resort.
The decision to adjust the calendar was made with the input and recommendation of the Teacher’s Association of Lee County and the Support Personnel Association of Lee County.
Students are now required to attend school for a full day on:
• Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 • Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 • Friday, March 14, 2025 • Monday, April 28, 2025 • Thursday, May 29, 2025 • Thursday, May 30, 2025
The school year will also be extended by two days with early dismissal on:
• Monday, June 2, 2025 • Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Monday, Jan. 6, had already been added as a make-up day due to Hurricane Helene.
For school staff, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, has been added as a professional duty day.
Hurricane make-up days for 255-day year-round employees will be released at a later date.