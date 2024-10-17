WINK News

School District of Lee County announces Milton make-up days

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
The School District of Lee County has announced their make-up dates due to days missed from Hurricane Milton.

The decision to adjust the calendar was made with the input and recommendation of the Teacher’s Association of Lee County and the Support Personnel Association of Lee County.

Students are now required to attend school for a full day on:

     • Monday, Oct. 28, 2024
     • Monday, Feb. 24, 2025
     • Friday, March 14, 2025
     • Monday, April 28, 2025
     • Thursday, May 29, 2025
     • Thursday, May 30, 2025

The school year will also be extended by two days with early dismissal on:

     • Monday, June 2, 2025
     • Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Monday, Jan. 6, had already been added as a make-up day due to Hurricane Helene.

For school staff, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, has been added as a professional duty day. 

Hurricane make-up days for 255-day year-round employees will be released at a later date.

