Crews were seen finally tearing down Legacy Harbor in downtown Fort Myers more than 18 months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida.

The area stood as an eye-sore in the aftermath of the powerful storm. Demolition crews at Harbor City. CREDIT: WINK News

People are glad to see it torn down, which crews will be doing for the rest of the week.

Legacy Harbor is just days away from complete demolition in downtown Fort Myers, it’s a major step since Hurricane Ian impacted Southwest Florida. However, the city is turning its attention to other development projects like an affordable housing duplex for the future.

“Phase one is to get the hotel down and get it removed which is what we are doing right now. The fun part of the job that everyone likes to see the action of the demolition is happening as we speak. The team is doing a great job, and we are trying to get it down safely,” said David Mulicka, the owner of Honc Deconstruction.

It’s not the last project for Mulicka or his demolition crew. They are switching gears from a hotel to tearing down “Southward Village,” a spot that’s been vacant for months.

“Like other projects that the housing authority has done, here when they remove and replace it, everybody gets a newer, better, safer, more accommodating and more energy efficient home to live in,” said Mulicka.

Fort Myers mayor Kevin Anderson says it will bring in fresh faces and more money to the area.

“It will help that community grow in a positive way,” said Anderson.

Opening arms to all incomes.

“No longer will we just be housing low-income people in one neighborhood, but we will have a mix of incomes,” said Anderson.

The upgrade begs the question: Will it impact low-income families who are calling the area home? Not according to Andrson.

“Based on the area’s medium income, the rents can’t exceed the formula,” said Anderson.

Anderson said that the new renovations to the housing development should not affect the rent of the homes.

“This 30 million dollars is a part of much larger pot of money that will be spent that’s going to accomplish several different things,” said Anderson.

Anderson told WINK News it doesn’t stop there. The city continues to work on the former Franklin Park Elementary School, a new strip mall with a grocery store, bank, and a new police headquarters. It’s going to take years, but it is moving forward in phases.