Young SWFL tennis player competing with professionals

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Concern is flowing through Cape Coral as neighbors are seeing their canal levels low and their wells run dry.
Now their focus shifts to states which means the newbies are looking to the experienced sophomores for advice.
You may not know her name now, but you might want remember it because 16-year-old Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett is already competing with professionals.
The brand Statement Peace, once started inside founder Jessica Lee’s home, is now in 2,700 stores across the country
A party ended with two people behind bars.
Police are conducting a shooting investigation that involves a traffic crash near Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
New FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis talks about the department’s future amid the age of NIL and the transfer portal.
You probably thought you broke up with it after high school, but acne is rearing it’s ugly blackheads in adult women.
The report says a 13-year-old student ran up and smacked a teacher in the head because multiple classmates offered him money to do so.
The developer of Fiddler’s Creek wants to build hundreds of luxury apartments on a slice of a 600 acre-plus property known as section 29.
Flying several hours to come to a FEMA code compliance hearing in Cape Coral is the reality for John Gasparini from Maryland.
There are currently more than 250 medications on the nation’s drug shortage list, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The organization says 2023 marked the worst year for shortages in about a decade.
Here are some resources to help you navigate the mental health system when it comes to help for children. Park Royal Park Royal does not have in-patient options for youth; however, the facility’s launched a new intensive outpatient program for 14 to 17-year-olds. It typically last several weeks or months, and offers three to five […]
Wildlife officials released a bobcat back into the wild after recovering from a broken leg at Naples Zoo for eight weeks.
Three members of Southwest Florida’s state Legislature delegation hosted a public forum May 1 at Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, established by the state in 2015.
You may not know her name now, but you might want remember it because 16-year-old Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett is already competing with professionals.
The young Bonita Springs resident is competing in the FineMark Women’s Pro Tennis Championship at the Bonita Bay Club after receiving a wild card.
“It’s definitely a monumental moment in my tennis journey to be here right now,” Jarvis-Tredgett said.
Cookie actually lost her first round singles match, but so did current world number three Coco Gauff when she played this event at 15, before beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon that summer.
“As an aspiring professional tennis player it’s so cool to be able to see all these amazing, competitive players, how they play, interact.”
Cookie was a ball girl that year, 2019. She recalls meeting fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez.
“It motivated me so much. I was like, I want to do what she’s doing. It’s the coolest thing so now I just honestly can’t believe that I’m here playing this.”
Being up close to the pros so early in her career sparked a fire in the young talent that’s earned her her own spot on the baseline which she calls, a learning experience.
“I love to compete. I think my grit and my determination on court. I always try to have a positive attitude and outlook. I love the game so I just try to figure things out.”
Cookie and her doubles partner Isabella Barrera Aguirre won in the round of 16 but came up short in the quarterfinals.
The event boasts a $100,000 purse and is one of only five annual Women’s USTA Pro Circuit Tournaments in the U.S. so it attracts a lot of North American talent trying to become the next big name in the sport.