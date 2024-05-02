Collier Planning Commission continues discussion for apartments near Fiddler’s Creek

WINK News
Concern is flowing through Cape Coral as neighbors are seeing their canal levels low and their wells run dry.
Now their focus shifts to states which means the newbies are looking to the experienced sophomores for advice.
You may not know her name now, but you might want remember it because 16-year-old Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett is already competing with professionals.
The brand Statement Peace, once started inside founder Jessica Lee’s home, is now in 2,700 stores across the country
A party ended with two people behind bars.
Police are conducting a shooting investigation that involves a traffic crash near Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
New FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis talks about the department’s future amid the age of NIL and the transfer portal.
You probably thought you broke up with it after high school, but acne is rearing it’s ugly blackheads in adult women.
The report says a 13-year-old student ran up and smacked a teacher in the head because multiple classmates offered him money to do so.
The developer of Fiddler’s Creek wants to build hundreds of luxury apartments on a slice of a 600 acre-plus property known as section 29.
Flying several hours to come to a FEMA code compliance hearing in Cape Coral is the reality for John Gasparini from Maryland.
There are currently more than 250 medications on the nation’s drug shortage list, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The organization says 2023 marked the worst year for shortages in about a decade.
Here are some resources to help you navigate the mental health system when it comes to help for children. Park Royal Park Royal does not have in-patient options for youth; however, the facility’s launched a new intensive outpatient program for 14 to 17-year-olds. It typically last several weeks or months, and offers three to five […]
Wildlife officials released a bobcat back into the wild after recovering from a broken leg at Naples Zoo for eight weeks.
Three members of Southwest Florida’s state Legislature delegation hosted a public forum May 1 at Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, established by the state in 2015.
Heated words were exchanged at the Collier County Planning Commission hearing Thursday on a proposal to build apartments in a conservation area near Fiddler’s Creek.
“We’ve taken many steps in our neighborhood to educate residents, and many people have really come to understand what the whole picture, what the whole story is,” said John Erario.
More than 50 people showed up with emotions and tensions running high.
“They promised to put this land under preservation and to keep it preservation because it was going to be very beneficial to endangered species,” said Gary Oldehoff, an attorney representing Fiddler’s Creek residents. “In this instance, they ate the steak, and they don’t want to pay, and in the end, what they really want is another steak and still not have to pay.”
The developer of Fiddler’s Creek wants to build hundreds of luxury apartments on a slice of a 600- plus acre property known as Section 29, but many neighbors believed the area would remain untouched.
“Just to simplify it, after five years of noncompliance with that permit, they did eventually file covenants,” Erario explained. “And so they’re here today, basically trying to develop this land and dealing with some of those problems, as you’re hearing here at the hearing with not having complied at different times with various requirements.”
Erario lives in the area and says it’s hard to get answers about the project.
“They really don’t want you to know the history of this because the more that you unfold, and the more that you explain, the more difficult it is for them to convince us of why certain things did or didn’t happen,” he added.
Of 750 proposed apartments, 225 would be rent-restricted to provide more affordable workforce housing, pointing to a critical shortage in the county.
“I am not opposed to affordable housing. But since the only way this project could get approval from staff was through affordable housing bonuses, some of the objections here are based on that aspect,” said one speaker during public comment.
People were nervous about what could happen, but after 7 hours of discussion and public comment, the item was continued to July and no decision was made.