Every weekend, roughly 200 people go to Barefoot Lake in Lehigh Acres to relax, fish, swim and have a good time.

Well, that was before Sunday’s brawl at the park was caught on camera, leaving several injured.

The lake is actually private property and the owner is pulling the plug on the shenanigans, saying they’re tired of the chaos.

“This is my peace and quiet. I will be the one that’s still keeping this place clean,” said Dawn Chamberlain from Lehigh Acres.

Chamberlain takes pride in Barefoot Lake, especially considering how often her family goes.

Plenty of other people do since it’s a great fishing spot, camping area, and place to ride ATVs. However, neighbors say it’s gotten out of hand lately.

“It’s scary, man. Those bikers are scary. They’re loud,” said one person who wanted to remain anonymous. “You can see on the street they have burnouts. That’s not quiet.”

“Whatever they want to do in the lake because it’s not our property. We don’t really care as much for it, but when you’re getting into our time of us being able to go to the streets and then my mom being able to drive to work, that’s where I seem to have a problem with it,” said Anrik, a person who lives by Barefoot Lake.

Since the lake is on private property, it won’t be an issue much longer. After the fight on Sunday, the owner decided she wants everybody out.

So, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a new Watch Tower equipped with cameras to stop people from trespassing.

“Maybe they should stick around to make sure things stay under control,” said an anonymous neighbor.

LCSO deputies will also monitor access points and issue citations for reckless driving of ATVs. Violators could have their vehicles towed or arrested.