McGregor’s Public House Irish bar opens at Bell Tower in Fort Myers

For more than a decade, Tom McGregor helped other companies open restaurants and bars. Now, he has launched one of his own.

McGregor’s Public House opened at Bell Tower shopping center in south Fort Myers, taking over the former space that had been used by World of Beer, where Meagan McGregor, Tom’s wife, was one of the original bartenders.

The McGregors retooled the bar in the image of a traditional Irish pub. Flags from around the world adorn the ceiling, and a wall mural painted by Sanibel Island artist Rachel Pierce greets patrons on the outside.

