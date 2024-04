For Landon Hiatte, every weight he lifts is viewed as a barrier. A challenge to meet.

“I hit 245 (pounds) almost last competition,” Landon said.

And in the process, Landon is getting stronger.

“Powerlifting is building you up instead of breaking you down,” Landon said.

The Cypress Lake High School sophomore didn’t envision powerlifting as the sport for him. He thought it was football. But Landon couldn’t play because he has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, or EDS, which causes hypermobility in joints and connective tissues.

“I was very disappointed with everything in life at that point,” Landon explained about not being able to play football. “And then I just found this new path and it made me happy.”

Every day at 3 a.m. you can find Landon working out. Since he started powerlifting a year and a half ago, he’s bulked up 45 pounds. His regimen is structured to keep him safe.

“We got to take heavy heavy amounts of breaks,” trainer Jordan Daniels explained. “If we don’t do that, he’s at high risk for muscular injury and muscular heavy amounts of pain.”

That hard work has paid off. He held the record in his age group and class on bench for Powerlifting America at 242.5.

“That whole wave of emotions like oh I’m going to hit it, oh I’m not going to hit it, I don’t know. Just like made it more rewarding for me,” Landon said.

Now, he’s off to New Orleans for the High School Nationals.

“Just have fun,” Landon said. “Don’t embarrass myself and hit the weights I want to hit.”