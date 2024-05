Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and humid Wednesday morning before afternoon isolated storms in Southwest Florida.

WINK News Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “You’ll notice an increase in humidity as you step outside for your morning commute. We’ll stay mainly dry along the coast; however, we can expect some isolated storms inland for the afternoon.”

Wednesday morning is mild and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We’ll see dry conditions in the morning, with isolated storms developing in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Communities west of I-75 will stay mainly dry this afternoon.

A few showers arrive closer to the coast this evening as areas of rain inland head back towards the west.

Maloch then mentions that inland LaBelle, Immokalee, and Ave Maria will be impacted the most by the incoming rain.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

According to Maloch, the storms may head towards the coast of Southwest Florida around 9 to 10 p.m.

Thursday morning, we’ll see a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will start dry, but isolated rain and storms will pop up in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Those areas of rain and storms will mainly be along and east of I-75.

Temperatures will be warmer, with more communities in the lower 90s Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning will start warm and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Dry weather will be with us for the Friday morning commute, but isolated storms will once again pop up in the afternoon and evening.

Unlike the last few days, more of the storms we see Friday will be developing closer to the coast and impacting more Southwest Florida communities.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

