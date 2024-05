A growing grassroots movement has united residents seeking to stem high density and restrict building heights, and three are challenging Punta Gorda City Council members who are up for reelection this year.

Jeannine Polk is challenging Donna Peterman for the District 1 seat, Gregory Julian is running for District 2, a seat held by Bill Dryburgh, and Janis Denton is taking on Mayor Lynne Matthews for the District 4 seat Nov. 5.

At a May 1 Council meeting, Polk, Julian and Denton sat together, and Julian announced his candidacy during the public portion of the meeting.

The candidates have one thing in common. They oppose the Council’s land development regulations and the city’s Comprehensive Plan adopted Feb. 7.

