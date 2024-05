Timothy Ramon Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man will spend the next 25 years in prison for molesting a child in Lee County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Timothy Ramon was also sentenced to lifetime sex offender probation and designated a sexual predator for life.

The crime happened between late 2020 and early 2021 at a home in Lee County. Ramon, who is from San Antonio, Florida, molested the child victim while staying there.

In December 2021, the victim told a parent about the crime, and law enforcement was immediately contacted. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit opened an investigation.

Evidence was found in messages sent by Ramon on the social media platform Snapchat, involving some admission to touching the child.

A warrant was issued for Ramon’s arrest, and he was found in Pinellas County in July 2022 and extradited to Lee County for prosecution.