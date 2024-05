Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at the CVS in Lehigh Acres.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, the suspect used a card that had been swiped during a car burglary at the CVS in Lehigh Acres.

He was seen wearing an orange hoodie, covering his face.

If you have any information on who this man is, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.