Man wanted for punching vehicle in Lehigh Acres

Authorities need your help identifying a man who was involved in a disturbance on Bell Boulevard South in Lehigh Acres.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, he punched the victim’s vehicle, causing damage.

The incident began while the victim was driving eastbound on Leeland Heights Boulevard in the afternoon of June 18.

The victim explained that there was a woman driving in a reckless manner, during which she repeatedly slammed on their breaks and affected surrounding traffic.

The victim passed the woman, and shortly after, both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Leeland Heights Boulevard and Alexander Graham Bell Boulevard.

The victim and the woman began a verbal argument about the reckless driving when suddenly a male exited a separate car and joined in the argument.

The man then approached the victim’s car and punched the rear side quarter panel on the

driver’s side of the vehicle. The victim estimated the punch caused $3,500 worth of damage.

According to the incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a dent on the rear quarter panel on the driver’s side.

If you have any information on the man pictured above, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.