Man wanted for punching vehicle in Lehigh Acres

After breaking records on the diamond for FSW, first baseman Victor Figueroa was selected by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft.
Sawfish mortalities and bizarre fish behavior have been reported in the Florida Keys and other parts of Florida as far back as Fall 2023. Scientists aren’t sure exactly what is causing the event but are beginning to piece together the difficult puzzle.
Florida Gulf Coast University Academy offers programs designed for lifelong learning for adults, seniors, and retirees.
“I see a lot of children that are still standing around or sitting on the ground waiting for sidewalks,” said Judi Dugre, a south Cape Coral resident.
The grant comes one month after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed all grants from the state to the arts.
The community is mourning the loss of a towering figure, civil rights leader Willie Battle, who passed away on Wednesday.
Authorities need your help identifying a man who was involved in a disturbance on Bell Boulevard South in Lehigh Acres. According to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers, he punched the victim’s vehicle, causing damage.
New research has discovered a method to isolate dangerous mutations, finding a way to fix them.
Valerie’s House says you can always make time to be with someone and believes it’s an opportunity to learn and help the other person grow.
Former President Donald Trump is poised to formally accept the GOP’s presidential nomination on the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Over 50 arrests were made Thursday after Operation Tropic Like it’s Hot by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo issued a warning July 16 to developers who don’t pay everything upfront for utility hookups. Although expansion plans are already underway for water reclamation and wastewater treatment facilities, capacity might be reached before the new facilities are built.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a drug investigation at a home in Lehigh Acres.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a woman accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl’s and Target.
Cape Coral City Council has approved a resolution to increase the rates for water services.
According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, he punched the victim’s vehicle, causing damage.
The incident began while the victim was driving eastbound on Leeland Heights Boulevard in the afternoon of June 18.
The victim explained that there was a woman driving in a reckless manner, during which she repeatedly slammed on their breaks and affected surrounding traffic.
The victim passed the woman, and shortly after, both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Leeland Heights Boulevard and Alexander Graham Bell Boulevard.
The victim and the woman began a verbal argument about the reckless driving when suddenly a male exited a separate car and joined in the argument.
The man then approached the victim’s car and punched the rear side quarter panel on thedriver’s side of the vehicle. The victim estimated the punch caused $3,500 worth of damage.
According to the incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a dent on the rear quarter panel on the driver’s side.
If you have any information on the man pictured above, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.