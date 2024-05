State lawmakers want to know if you like the way you vote in Lee County.

Right now, everyone votes for or against all five of the Lee County Commissioners, but they’re talking about changing the system so that each commissioner represents a specific part of the county.

Commissioners said Lehigh is an area that could use more attention and believe single-member districts could help.

Those state lawmakers who are holding town hall want to see if people agree.

Senator Jonathan Martin told us Lee County is growing fast.

It’s difficult to make sure all the growing areas get the attention they deserve.

With single-member districts, Martin said each commissioner could really focus in on the one area he or she represents.

