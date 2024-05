A Cape Coral volunteer softball coach stands accused of sending nude photos and touching a 17-year-old student.

Erik Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on April 24 after a student at Oasis High School reported to staff about the volunteer softball coach sending sexually explicit text messages and nude photos showing his face to another student.

The police report released details of the interactions between the student and Rodriguez, where he would allegedly utter inappropriate comments towards the student in the school’s weight room and elevator.

In the report, the student stated that Rodriguez would place his hands on the student, saying, “One kiss wouldn’t hurt.” Then, he would comment about the student’s underwear while performing a squatting exercise.

Rodriguez would then allegedly pressure the student to send nude photos to him via Snapchat, stating in the report that he would call the student “lame” and “grandma” for not sending explicit pictures.

Investigators searched his cell phone, discovering a photo album titled “My Eyes Only,” which revealed numerous conversations with Rodriguez and the student and several photos of his partially exposed sexual organ.

Rodriguez has since paid his jail bond and has filed a not-guilty plea.