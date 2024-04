Miami-Dade police have released details of the arrest of a former Canterbury teacher on the run accused of child pornography possession.

Thomas Deane was arrested by the Miami-Dade County Police Department on April 10 after being on the run for almost a month.

According to investigators, Deane had cut off his ankle monitor and fled his home.

With the help of the Miami-Dade Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service was surveilling Deane when they approached him in an unmarked Chevrolet as he rode a scooter in the northern part of the county.

In order to get Deane to stop, the police turned on their siren and got in front of Deane.

After seeing the emergency lights, Deane then tried to go around the car near the sidewalk, causing him to brush against a fence and fall off his scooter.

Miami-Dade police then arrested Deane; as he was being taken into custody, Deane stated: “I didn’t want to go to prison for life.”

Deane was arrested back in February 2022 on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under the age of 16 and a second charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.