A former social studies teacher at Canterbury School who was on the run is once again in custody.

Thomas Deane was wanted on February 2022 charges relating to the possession of more than 28 counts of child pornography, some of which involved toddlers and young children.

A warrant was issued for Deane after he did not appear in court in mid-March.

According to investigators, Deane cut off his ankle monitor and fled his home.

His attorney said he believed he was in Miami.

It remains unknown where he was found and under what circumstances.

