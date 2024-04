The Caloosahatchee Bridge. Credit: WINK

The Caloosahatchee River Bridge from First Street to North Key Drive in North Fort Myers will be closed for two nights, so crews can perform work associated with pedestrian improvements.

According to the North Fort Myers Fire Control District, the bridge will be closed for work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

The project will modify the existing bridge to accommodate an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the southbound bridge.

The closures are in addition to the Phase I construction plan, where the bridge will be reduced to one lane in northbound and southbound directions for crews to complete this project phase.

Phase I construction activities are expected to be completed in December.

Electronic message boards will be used to make motorists aware of lane closures and alternate routes that can be used.

For more information on the project, click here.