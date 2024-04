A former Cape Coral volunteer softball coach arrested for alleged sexual contact with a student was released from jail on bond.

Erick Rodriguez, 42, is accused of touching a teenage student and sending explicit photos.

Allegations against Rodriguez began back in Jan. 19, when a student at Oasis High School reported to staff that he had been sending sexually explicit text messages and nude photos showing his face to another student.

The Cape Coral Police Department Detectives responded and met with the student who reported the information.

After an investigation was conducted on Rodriguez, he was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail on Wednesday.

Rodriguez is being charged with indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of minors, transmission of harmful materials to a minor, and soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.

His bond was set at $60,000, which he had paid Thursday evening.