13th dead Florida panther of 2024 found Saturday; deaths now match 2023’s annual total

Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
Wildlife officials have discovered the 13th dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the dead male Florida panther was found after a car stuck him on Immokalee Road near Wilson Boulevard in Collier County on Saturday.
The 1-year-old panther was the third in a row found in Collier County and the seventh overall in 2024.
FWC’s Panther Pulse reported only 13 dead panthers found in 2023, about half the number in a normal year.
Eleven of the 13 reported deaths, including Saturday’s, were the result of vehicle strikes.
Saturday’s dead panther matched the youngest discovered of 2024.
Click here to learn how you can help protect the endangered Florida panther.