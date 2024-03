Florida panther dashes across State Road 520. CREDIT: FWC

An endangered Florida panther was caught on camera dashing across a very busy state road in Central Florida, narrowly missing a potentially deadly incident.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the panther was caught on a dashboard camera running across State Road 520 near the Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyFWC Florida Fish & Wildlife (@myfwc)

The picture was uploaded to FWC’s Panther Sighting map dating the encounter as Jan. 26, 2024.

In five quick seconds, the panther is seen running through the east and westbound lanes of State Road 520.

The Florida panther didn’t appear very large in size, and in three quick strides, the endangered feline dashed across the road.

A van and the car recording the encounter miss striking the panther by only a few feet. It’s unclear what the speed limit was in the area. Nevertheless, the driver avoided hitting the Florida panther by a mere fraction of a second. If you break it down, a car traveling at 60 mph moves 88 feet per second.

Always be on the lookout for wildlife running across the road when you are driving. Most panther-reported deaths are the result of vehicle strikes.

Keep an eye out for panther crossing signs on the road, which tell drivers to drive 45 mph at night within the zone. Panther Crossing sign. Credit: WINK News.

If you see an injured, sick or dead panther, call 888-404-3922 to report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline.

The most recent pather death discovered by FWC’s Panther Pulse happened on March 21, on Alligator Alley, resulting from a vehicle collision.