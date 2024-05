A man has been taken into custody after a reported shooting in a Cape Coral neighborhood where a car was found with at least one bullet hole.

Cape Coral Police responded to a home on Northeast 10th Terrace in Cape Coral around 9:35 Sunday evening after receiving several calls about a black Mercedes sedan driving recklessly. Callers also reported hearing gunshots from the vehicle in the area of the 900 block of NE 8th Place.

According to a press release, “Officers found the black Mercedes sedan parked in the driveway of a home in the 800 block of NE 10th Terrace. The garage door was open, and the car was unoccupied and running. Officers observed broken windows on the vehicle.”

Officers said they also saw a man, later identified “as Ven-Basten Valcourt, inside the residence pacing and looking out the windows. Valcourt could be seen holding a gun inside the residence. He exited the residence multiple times before retreating inside.”

K-9 units were called in to assist, and Valcourt was eventually taken into custody.

When WINK News Reporter Jolena Esperto arrived, she spotted at least one bullet hole in the car before it was towed from the home.

Officers executed a search warrant and said they found a handgun and spent casings inside the home.

Valcourt was charged with firing a firearm from a vehicle and improper exhibition of a firearm.