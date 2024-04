Not only will the new Founders Square location of Lake Park Diner serve the growing population in North Naples and Golden Gate Estates, the second helping of the local dining spot will serve as the prototype for future iterations of the casual restaurant concept.

“We are moving more towards the prototype,” said Nicole Nixon, creative director for Paul Fleming Restaurant Group, the managing partner of Lake Park Diner, which it co-owns with founder Smith Organics. “We are trying to install some more Northern features, featuring the inside out so that we are prepared to go to say Georgia and North Carolina and South Carolina. We do anticipate being out of the state.”

The Naples-based restaurant group intends to grow the concept with scores of locations in Florida and beyond. As the creator of chains such as P.F. Chang’s and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Paul Fleming has successfully expanded national restaurant ventures. The goal is to grow Lake Park Diner while maintaining its local flavor.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.