A beach and scuba diving all in Northwest Cape Coral. People who live in the area are excited about the prospect of what’s to come with a new park off Old Burnt Store Road.

Crystal Lake Park in Cape Coral will have shaded picnic areas, a beach, a fitness center, a kids’ playground, a boat, a kayak, a canoe launch, a scuba diving area, and a hilltop lookout.

The park will be on Northwest 36th Street, part of the $60 million obligation bond approved in 2018.

Voters approved the park to expand the city’s Parks and Recreation amenities.

The project is expected to be completed in March 2025.

More than 30 parks in Cape Coral will be getting some renovations.

The city is currently working on Yellow Fever Creek near Kissmitt in Del Prado. It will have campsites, restrooms and showers at the park.

A tent is set up for the groundbreaking ceremony for Crystal Lake Park on Friday morning.

The ceremony is expected to happen at 10 a.m.