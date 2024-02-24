Lakes Park Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden ribbon-cutting ceremony

Credit: FES

A few special guests took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a Lee County park on Saturday morning.

According to Lee County officials, Senator Jonathan Martin and professional engineers from across Florida gathered at Lakes Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden.

The design, build and funding for the Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden project was led by graduates of the 2023 Florida Engineering Leadership Institute (FELI).

As part of their 10-month-long training program, they raised more than $100,000 to help Hurricane Ian-ravaged communities and to support the future of Florida’s engineering industry.