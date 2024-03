The Collier Agricultural Fair and Exposition announced the commencement of its 48th annual Collier Fair.

This year’s fair promises thrilling rides, livestock exhibitions, food, and live entertainment.

Festivities will commence with food and drinks at 5:00 p.m. at the barn, followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.

The fair will offer new rides, including the “New York New York” funhouse and the “Ice Jet.”

Additionally, they are introducing the “Drop Tower” and “Backspin” to their lineup of attractions for all ages.

There will also be a performance by Elvis Tribute Artist Matt Stone, with two shows on Sunday.

The Collier Fair will run from Thursday to Sunday at the Collier Fairgrounds in Naples.