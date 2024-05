Affordable housing is a rare sighting these days, but one city is making it a priority.

Fort Myers is rolling out an affordable housing program using a groundbreaking new construction method.

Affordability and accessibility are what the city is prioritizing. With the new program, the city wants to alleviate financial pain.

We all know prices have soared. Housing, food, practically everything is more expensive.

The program is designed to provide accessible housing options for community members by constructing homes at cost. The goal is to ensure affordability without compromising on the quality.

The city took proactive steps to address the needs of its residents.

One step that happened on Friday was the groundbreaking. The city says they are reimagining the traditional approach to home construction.

Fort Myers mayor Kevin Anderson was at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“I’ve had a lot of great days in office. I’ve been blessed as a mayor. And this is one of the days one of the best days. Because while they said it’s a small, a very small attempt. But nonetheless, when this house is completed, that’s one house that’s on in that workforce housing range that didn’t exist,” said Mayor Anderson.

The mayor said proudly, we are no longer talking. We are acting.

The home will cost $245,000 and is expected to be ready for a family by March 2025.