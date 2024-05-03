20th annual Hibiscus Festival begins in Punta Gorda

Credit: Hibiscus Festival

The 20th annual Hibiscus Festival at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda starts Friday morning and is brought to the public by the Charlotte County Historical Society.

According to the festival’s website, the annual celebration celebrates the history of lifelong resident Harry R. Goulding — also known as King Harry, the hibiscus flower, and Punta Gorda, the City of Hibiscus.

The festival will have arts and crafts vendors, a concert from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and flowers galore.

It will run all weekend, and the Lil’ Miss Hibiscus pageant is on Saturday.