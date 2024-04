Credit: SWFL Wellness Center

The Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium is partnering with the SWFL Wellness Fair to offer a day of fun and inspiration in Fort Myers.

This is an annual event dedicated to promoting holistic health and well-being in the Southwest Florida area.

The fair explores various wellness aspects, from yoga and meditation classes to animal and planetarium shows.

Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Wellness Fair will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Calusa Nature Center at 3450 Ortiz Avenue.