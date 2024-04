Credit: Gabby Occhino

Over the past five years, 40 child care centers have closed across Southwest Florida, said Diana Cheshire, Florida Gulf Coast University’s dean of the college of education.

On April 12 east of Naples, a new one opened near Lely. Although it’s located on Florida SouthWestern State College’s Collier County campus, it will be operated by FGCU.

FGCU celebrated its goal of accelerating the opening of additional child care centers across the region with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. With FGCU President Aysegul Timur on hand, leaders cut the ribbon on the new Early Learning Childhood Development Center, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Building K. The 10,000-square-foot center, refurbished with $2 million from the Naples Children & Education Foundation, has a capacity of up to 93 children.

