Two women try to help a customer and end up fearing for their lives. One man started waving a seven-inch knife in the faces of two Metro PCS workers.

Cape Coral police say all they were doing was trying to help.

They said James King got angry when they asked him to repeat himself. Instead, they said he pulled out the knife he told officers he was taking to his friend’s house so he could help chop salad for the night.

Cape Coral police say a man pulled out the knife on two Metro PCS employees on Thursday.

“The employees couldn’t quite hear what he was saying. So they asked him to repeat himself. He got really upset, put his foot like smashed his phone on the counter. And then they said, Hey, sir, you need to leave,” said Mercedes Simons with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Witnesses told officers it was after they asked King to leave that the man became extremely agitated.

The Cape Coral public affairs officer Simons spoke about the frightening situation.

“He got really upset, pulled out a knife, and started yelling profanities in their face. And that’s when one just kind of stood there froze, and then the other backed away, called the police,” said Simons.

Cape Coral officers arrived and arrested 59-year-old James King. When officers asked him why he had a knife in the first place.

“He said that he was taking it to a friend’s house so he could help chop salad for the night,” said Simons.

King was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and taken to the Lee County Jail.